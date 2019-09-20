Rick Astley announces tour - including Yorkshire date

Rick Astley launched his current single Every One Of Us’ in style. The track received its world exclusive first play courtesy of the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio.

The track features on his career-spanning compilation The Best Of Me which will be released on October 25.

Now Rick Astley announces details of his Greatest Hits Tour 2020 including Leeds First Direct Arena on

Rick Astley has proven to be a consistently huge draw in the live arena. He’s sold more than 100,000 tickets to his UK headline shows since releasing his chart-topping album 50 in 2016.

This year has seen him complete a gargantuan 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That in which he played to more than 500,000 people.

The tour features special guest KT Tunstall.

He plays Leeds First Direct Arena on April 3.

Tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday September 27 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk