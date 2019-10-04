Sandal Scarecrow festival is a hit with the crowds

Sandal has celebrated a successful scarecrow festival, which saw the village’s Cubs group secure the two top prizes.

This year’s festival was the fifth organised by the Sandal Community Association, and was opened by Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright.

King of the Castle at Sandal Scarecrow festival. Photo: Reyner Photography

It encouraged visitors to tour the village on the lookout for a whole host of scarecrows, including Ba Ba Black Sheep, a giraffe, a ‘King of the Castle’ and even Elton John's Rocketman.

The Sandal Methodist Cubs’ display, which included almost a dozen figures enjoying a Cubs meeting, scooped both the judge’s and people’s votes, and was awarded both prizes.