Santa is coming Featherstone to visit the dogs of the district

Santa will be visiting the good dogs of the district this year over the Christmas period, in Nottcutts Victoria Garden Centre's 'Santa Paws Grotto' event.

On Wednesday 4th, 11th and 18th December, Santa will be coming to Nottcutts Victoria Garden Centre in Featherstone to greet all the dogs of the district who have made the nice list this year.

The ‘Santa Paws’ grotto has been hosted at the centre for the last few years and provides an opportunity for owners to treat their furry members of the family.

Every attending dog will receive a cuddle, photo opportunity and a Christmas gift from Santa himself.

