Simple Minds announce world tour including date at Leeds First Direct Arena

Simple Minds celebrate 40 years in music by embarking on a major world tour next year which takes in Leeds First Direct Arena.

Simple Minds are fronted by founder members Jim Kerr, vocals, and Charlie Burchill, guitar.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday October 4th and will be available from www.simpleminds.com

“Simple Minds are different now,” said Jim Kerr. “We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool. We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board. I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do – write, record and play live."

“The perception that we're now gathering pace is down to our attitude to playing live,” said Charlie Burchill. “There have been lots of different incarnations of Simple Minds, but we’ve always kept our identity. A legacy can be a burden if you allow it to be. For us, it's been empowering.”

Simple Minds further mark their 40th anniversary celebrations with the release of the career-spanning compilation 40: The Best Of – 1979-2019 on November 1st via UMC. Collating their early fan favourites with their era-defining hits and their essential recent material, the album is now available to pre-order.

The collection also includes a gloriously euphoric new track - a cover of King Creosote’s celebration of weekend revelry ‘For One Night Only’. In addition, the new live album Live In The City of Angels will be released on Friday October 4.

Simple Minds play Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday April 18.