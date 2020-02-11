Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine announced as headline acts at Leeds Festival 2020

Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine have been announced as headline acts at Leeds Festival 2020.

They will join Liam Gallagher, who prematurely revealed his headline slot back in November on Twitter.

The news was announced on the Greg James show on BBC Radio 1 this morning.

Two Door Cinema Club, Mabel, All Time Low, The Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon and Aitch will also play the main stage.

Sam Fender, Rex Orange County and AJ Tracey will play THE Radio 1 Stage Leeds Festival 2020 will take place in Bramham Park on 28 to 30 August.

Tickets are available on the website.