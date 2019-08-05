Supergroup confirm gig in Hebden Bridge's Trades Club

Legendary rockers Sulpher are booked to play for the first time at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge later this month.

Sulpher were formed in 2000 by Rob Holliday and Steve Monti, releasing their widely acclaimed debut album “Spray” in 2002. This led to support slots with bands such as Sisters of Mercy and Marylin Manson, and a number of high profile European festival appearances.

Sulpher were voted Best British Heavy Metal Band in Metal Hammer in 2003.

The subsequent acclaim for Rob and Steve led to the opportunity for Holliday to play guitar on international arena tours with Marylin Manson and the Prodigy, and for Monti to work as a producer and drummer for Gary Numan and the Jesus and Mary Chain, among many others.

This resulted in a decade long hiatus for the band. Sulpher reformed in 2012 adding Joe C on guitar. They are back playing live after releasing their second album No One Will Ever Know in 2018.

Sulpher will be supported at the Trades Club by up and coming Mancunian electro-rock five-piece Mercury Machine.

Drummer Gavin said Mercury Machine are ecstatic to be asked to play alongside such huge musical talent: “We were first asked to support Sulpher in Manchester back in May.

"We were obviously over the moon - I mean look at the calibre of these guys. But watching them play was what really blew us away.

"It won’t be long before they’re packing out stadiums ”. Asked if he thought this could be the start of a closer collaboration between the two bands, Gavin said, “That would be a dream come true. All these huge acts that they’ve gigged with ... they’ve had a massive influence on our own music ... but honestly I think Sulpher are in a league of their own”.

Sulpher play the Trades Club on Friday August 16. Doors open at 8pm.

Tickets in advance £7; £10 on the door

https://thetradesclub.com/