Superheroes at the ready to take over Ossett

A family event that will show off your superhero powers is coming to Ossett.

The Superstars to Superheroes will include a 1k fun run, mini crazy golf and bouncy castles.

Adults are encouraged to dress up with the children

And if you are looking for a more relaxed afternoon there will be tombolas, facepainting and food stalls.

It has been organised by Running Fit and Walking Fit.

Paula Appleton, organiser, said: “ We want to get people active but in a fun way and it is for a good cause.

The event will raise money for The Forget Me Not charity.

People are being encouraged to make their own superhero outfits and there will be a prize for the best.

All children taking part will receive a medal after completing the 1k run.

Paula, continued: “We want families to do the run together and just have a fun day."

Registration to take part will close Sunday, September 8

There is a registration fee of £1 for children and £2 for adults, this will be donated to the chosen charity.

It takes place at Springmill Golf Course and Tee Rooms between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 15.