Superheroes at the ready to take over Ossett

get your best costume at the ready
get your best costume at the ready

A family event that will show off your superhero powers is coming to Ossett.

The Superstars to Superheroes will include a 1k fun run, mini crazy golf and bouncy castles.

Adults are encouraged to dress up with the children

Adults are encouraged to dress up with the children

And if you are looking for a more relaxed afternoon there will be tombolas, facepainting and food stalls.

It has been organised by Running Fit and Walking Fit.

Paula Appleton, organiser, said: “ We want to get people active but in a fun way and it is for a good cause.

The event will raise money for The Forget Me Not charity.

People are being encouraged to make their own superhero outfits and there will be a prize for the best.

All children taking part will receive a medal after completing the 1k run.

Paula, continued: “We want families to do the run together and just have a fun day."

Registration to take part will close Sunday, September 8

There is a registration fee of £1 for children and £2 for adults, this will be donated to the chosen charity.

It takes place at Springmill Golf Course and Tee Rooms between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 15.