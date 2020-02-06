'That’ll Be The Day' - Buddy Holly and the Cricketers to rock up at Theatre Royal Wakefield

If you love a bit of Rock 'n' Roll then this will be right up your street!

After rocking and rolling audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are coming to Wakefield.

Theatre Royal Wakefield said: "The show rarely pauses for breath and is, quite simply, the most compelling concert of its kind.

"The hits just keep on coming - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more."

Buddy the gang will be rocking the stage on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £23, £21, £18 (plus concessions), can be booked by visiting the Theatre Royal Wakefield site here.