The Rails UK tour includes Hebden Bridge date

The Rails - Kami Thompson and James Walbourne - have announced the details of their new album Cancel The Sun and a UK headline tour which includes Hebden Bridge.

Written by the Rails and produced by Stephen Street, best known for his work with The Smiths and Blur, the album marks a welcome return for these fine purveyors of 21st century folk and it’s the first new music since the 2017 release of their Other People album.

“We'd been knocking some names around,” Thompson said. “On the last record I had kept thinking about Graham Coxon's solo records, and that in your face guitar. We unravelled the thread of Stephen's discography and realised we would absolutely love to work with him."

There’s something different about The Rails on their brilliant third album. It’s not just the sound of the record, which is harder, tougher and rockier than ever before. Cancel The Sun is melodic and immediate, and brings together the musical pasts of Kami Thompson and James Walbourne in a record that sounds like a pure version of themselves. It is out on August 16.

Following on from previous track Mossy Well, that Clash Magazine described as “joyous folk-rock with a highly personal twist”, new single Call Me When It All Goes Wrong signals that revitalised, tougher guitar pop edge and marks “a big step forward for us,” Thompson says. “We were freed up by working better together to draw in our influences.”

What makes The Rails so special are their trademark harmonies, evident throughout the album. “We sing together, and we can’t wait till the other one joins in,” Walbourne said. “That is something that's great and very natural, and we can telepathically do it now, which is a great thing to be able to do with someone. I don't get that from anyone else”.

Kami Thompson is folk royalty, daughter of Linda and Richard Thompson and sister of Teddy. James is an extraordinary guitarist who worked with Son Volt, the Pogues and the Kinks before joining the Pretenders.

The Rails are at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, on Thursday October 24.