Tickets go on sale for The Vengaboys at Hemsworth Water Park

Tickets are now on sale for Hemsworth’s Summer Festival, which will be headlined by 90s pop group The Vengaboys.

The Dutch band, who have sold more than 25 million records across the world, will be playing at a festival at Hemsworth Water Park next summer.

Tickets are now on sale for Hemsworths Summer Festival, which will be headlined by 90s pop group The Vengaboys.

The event has been organised by Hemsworth Town Council, who are limiting the capacity of the festival to 7,500 revellers.

The group enjoyed major success in the late 1990s with their three singles We Like to Party, Boom Boom Boom, and We’re Going to Ibiza.

Another 10 acts will also be taking to the stage, including tribute acts to Cher and Pink.

Tickets start from £15 from children and concessions and £30 for adults, with each ticket also subject to a £2 admin fee.

To purchase tickets to the summer festival, contact Hemsworth Town Council on 01977 617617, or visit the office on Market Street.