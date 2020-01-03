Tickets still available for Pontefract's annual pantomime

Tickets are still available for Pontefract’s pantomime, which will be held from January 12.

The St Giles with St Mary’s Pantomime Society will present their family version of The Snow Queen at Pontefract Town Hall.

The team promise "a toe tapping, sing-a-long and fun filled evening for all ages."

The society was formed in 1949, and now invites dozens of local people to be involved in acting, singing, dancing and behind-the-scenes work in their annual production.

Tickets start from £7 and are still available for a number of the show’s seven performances.

Visit ticketsource.co.uk for more information or to purchase tickets.