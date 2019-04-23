Wakefield Jazz festival kicks off with Tony Woods Project

The third Wakefield Jazz festival kick off with the Tony Woods Project on Friday May 3.

Saxophonist Tony has performed at numerous Jazz festivals throughout the UK and his music features melodic, folk inspired, quirky and uplifting compositions peppered with exciting solos from the whole band. Anthony Kerr takes vibes with Mike Outram on guitar.

Andy Hamil on bass and Milo Fell on drums complete a stellar line up.

The festival continues each Friday to the end of May with Bonsai - formerly Jam Experiment - on May 10 and the Wakefield Big Band on May 17.

The trumpet of Henry Lotther blasts in on may 24 and Chris Ingham’s piano completes the run on May 31. Each night features a support band from 7.30pm

Pay per gig or festival tickets are available online and all five gigs can be had for £55.

All gigs at Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm see website to order. First Set main band 8.30pm. prompt. Tickets £15.00 Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.