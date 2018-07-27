Events not to miss in and around Wakefield in the next week

1 Clarence Park Festival

Clarence Park, Wakefield, Saturday, July 28 and Sunday 29

The crowds start to fill up as the event gets underway, Wakefield, United Kingdom, 29th July 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The 27th Clarence Park Music Festival is a free event organised by the Wakefield Music Collective. The festival boasts a mixture of local, national and international talent and an eclectic mix of styles including rock, pop, dance, electronica, hip-hop, indie and brass bands. During the two days the two stages will play host to around 18 bands. There is also a beer tent, food stalls, and craft stalls.

On Saturday, performances include Sandra’s Wedding, Ryan Mitchell-Smith, Building Giants, Pilgrims Dream, The Pin Ups, Charlotte Eriksson, Boundless Brothers, The Half Light, Dychosis, The Borgias and Piston Broke. On Sunday, performances include Automone, Dan Greaves, Fie Fie Fie, The Kings Parade, Run Into The Night, Nightride, Vieon, Hindu, Hoodoo Operators and The Incredible Magpie Band.

www.themusiccollective.co.uk

2 Palaeography - Reading Old Handwriting

West Yorkshire History Centre, Friday, July 27

Aimed at beginners with little or no experience using documents from the archives we will explore the quirks of seventeenth and eighteenth century handwriting. You will learn how to read and transcribe documents through numerous stunning examples and hands on practice. From 2pm to 4pm

wyas.eventbrite.com

3 A Classic Summer’s Evening with the Orchestra of Opera North

Millennium Square, Leeds, Saturday, July 28

Part of Leeds Millennium Square Summer Series. The Orchestra of Opera North presents a glorious open-air evening of orchestral blockbusters and big-hitting arias in the heart of Leeds. Joined by Opera North favourite, Mexican tenor Rafael Rojas, Yorkshire’s own symphony orchestra performs selections from its vast repertoire and its upcoming season at Leeds Grand Theatre.

operanorth.co.uk

4 Guided cycle rides

Queen’s Mill, Castleford, 10.15am, Saturday, July 28 and Thornes Park, 10.15am, Sunday, July 29

A steady ride for more confident riders and regular cyclists. This ride sets off from Queen’s Mill at 10.15am - it covers 20 miles and last up to three hours.

There is also a steady plus ride starting from Thornes Park Athletic Stadium, Wakefield, at 10.15am. This ride covers all 21 miles of the Wonders of Wakefield Cycle Trail and therefore requires a good level of fitness and cycling competence. It lasts for up to four hours. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can hire one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

5 Forest Fridays

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Friday, July 27

Every Friday between July 27 and August 24. From bushcraft to balance beams and woodland tools to willow-weaving, join the Forest Fridays series for families and be inspired by nature. There is a different activity each week, with prices starting at £3. Individual events must be booked.

ysp.org.uk

6 Poetry Walks: Penone’s Writings

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Saturday, July 28

Walk with us from the Underground Gallery to the Upper Lake, pausing along the way to hear powerful poems, contemplations and writings by Giuseppe Penone, performed by artist Natalie Bellingham.

ysp.org.uk

7 Summer Nights Outdoor Film Festival

National Trust Nostell

Summer Nights Film Festival is back for an eighth year at thirteen fabulous locations across the UK. Presented by QUAD on an inflatable twelve metre screen, Summer Nights Festival screenings offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors for a unique cinematic experience. At Nostell Priory, screenings include three films over the course of the weekend - Grease on Friday, July 27, Pretty Woman on Saturday 28 and The Greatest Showman on Sunday 29. Standard tickets cost £15.50 for adults or £10.50 for under 12s, tickets for children aged under five years are free.

www.summernightsfilm.co.uk

8 Brassed Off Live with Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the Orchestra of Opera North

Sunday, July 29

Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the Orchestra of Opera North are preparing to make history as part of the Opera North in the City festival on Millennium Square, Leeds. The true stars of the 1996 classic, Grimethorpe Colliery Band perform the film’s soundtrack live for the first time in Yorkshire. The concert opens with two of the classical greats featured in the film, Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Rodrigo’s “Concierto d’Orange Juice”, performed in full by the Orchestra of Opera North. Grimethorpe Colliery Band will then take the stage, joined by members of the orchestra, to accompany the film live on the big screen.

operanorth.co.uk

9 The Hepworth Cafe: Surrealism and Food

Hepworth Wakefield, Friday, July 27

Expect an array of unusual taste combinations and unexpected delights in this surrealist pop-up restaurant, with chef Chris Hale. The evening’s surreal meal is inspired by our current exhibition Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain and the prominence of surreal dishes within the movement, including Miller’s own recipes. The galleries will be open 6–7pm for an exclusive viewing of the exhibition prior to dinner. Dinner will be served from 7pm. The menu includes dishes such as egg and soldiers, she sells sea shells on the seashore, pannacotta and ice cream, from the flames, taste the rainbow, eat dirt and say cheese. Vegetarian alternatives to all courses will be available.

www.facebook.com/TheHepworthWakefield

10 Big Wild Sleepout

Fairburn Ings, Saturday, July 28 and Sunday 29

The Big Wild Sleepout is back for its fourth year. It offers an exciting chance to camp out on the reserve for a nocturnal adventure.

From bats, moths and minibeasts to late night singers and marvellous mammals, guests can let their imagination run free with varied and exciting daytime activities, then get up close and personal with creatures after dark.

Learn how to make a fire (without matches) as part of the bushcraft session and take part in den building, night-time wildlife walks, moth trapping and late night astronomy. Booking is essential at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-wild-sleepout-2018-tickets-46145213576?aff=es2

rspb.org.uk/fairburnings