Halifax Film Society season gets under way with Can You Forgive Me

The Halifax Film Society begins its 53rd season with Can You Ever Forgive Me on Sunday September 1 at Square Chapel Arts Centre at 7.15pm.

The film is an American production starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant, who were both nominated for acting Oscars for their performance, and Dolly Wells.

When Lee Israel, McCarthy, is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she struggles with cash problems and writer’s block.

She turns to deception and is abetted by her loyal friend Jack, played by Grant.

Peter Debruge in Variety magazine wrote “A charming film that expertly balances drama and comedy and McCarthy delivers her best performance to date.

This is the first film in the society’s season which runs until April next year. Guest tickets are £5 and are available on the door.

Brochures listing all the films in the 53rd season are available at Square Chapel, the library and the Tourist Information Centre in the

Piece Hall.