How to get tickets for Jess Glynne in Yorkshire and how much do they cost?

Jess Glynne is coming to Dalby Forest, near Pickering, as part of the Forest Live 2019, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission, on Saturday, June 29.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests.

Jess Glynne

The concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Jess Glynne said: “I do hope you can join me in the summer as part of Forest Live. I am really looking forward to performing in these unique woodland locations around the country.”

When will Jess Glynne be coming to Dalby Forest?

Saturday June 29.

Where else is Jess Glynne playing on the Forest Live 2019 tour?

Saturday 22 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Sunday 23 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Friday 28 June: Sherwood Pines Forest, near Mansfield, Notts.

Friday 5 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

When are tickets available?

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday, December 7.

How much are tickets for Jess Glynne at Dalby Forest?

Tickets £44.50 (plus £4.95 booking fee.

Where you can get tickets for Jess Glynne at Dalby Forest?

Contact the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music