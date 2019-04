Live/Wire

Warehouse 23, Wakefield on Saturday, April 13

This unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC, comes complete with cannons, a wall of Marshalls’ and over two hours of High Voltage Rock ‘n’ Roll. The AC/DC story is over forty years in the making, with two specific eras and the band covers both these as always with both ‘Dave’ Bon Scott and ‘Podge’ Brian Johnson present to take you on the Rock and Roll train for a night to remember.