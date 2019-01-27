Beans On Toast to feature his Mumfords aided new album at Leeds gig

Cult folk singer Beans on Toast brings his ‘A Bird In The Hand 2019 Tour’ to Leeds next month.

Touring on the back of his milestone 10th album, the always entertaining Beans and a full live band will be performing tracks from the warmly received new record, ‘A Bird In The Hand’ when appearing at the Brudenell on Tuesday, February 5.

Greeted to a warm reception upon release, the new album stands as one of Beans’ most successful to date.

Sticking firmly to his tradition of releasing a new album on the same date each year, 2018 was always going to be a big deal for Beans on Toast with album double-digits on the cards. Fittingly for this anniversary, Beans got back in touch with Ben Lovett, of Mumford & Sons, who had produced his first album a decade ago, and together they hatched a plan.

Utilising the hospitality of Lovett (whose band were spending much of their time at London’s legendary Church Studios making their next record), Beans found himself enjoying the same incredible facilities during off days and late nights, to lay down “A Bird In The Hand”, along with the help of in-house engineer, Riley MacIntyre.

Calling in mutual friends, Ben and Beans arranged a team of incredible musicians, including Mumford & Sons’ live drummer Chris Mass and Dutch artist Christof van der Ven on guitar. Ted Dwane offered bass on a couple of tracks, and Ben himself took up piano and production duties to bring a clear, contemporary, and unique vision to the Beans’ songs.

The result is arguably Beans on Toast’s finest album to date. The album is diverse, easily switching between folk ballads, punk bangers and swing numbers without ever losing sight of itself or its listener.

A lot has changed in the years since the debut album, in both the world and also in Beans’ personal life, this is reflected in both the sound and the subject matter of this new album. Most notably in the stand out track ‘Magic’, a song about the birth of his daughter earlier this year. An emotional and honest account of what can usually be a difficult subject to tackle, Beans achieves this without being crass or soppy, almost a trademark of his these days.

There are no songs about getting intoxicated and, surprisingly, not a single profanity on the entire album. This wasn’t purposeful and was actually pointed out after the album had been mastered. However, that doesn’t mean Beans has run out of things to say about the world.

Over the course of his career Beans has become something of a cult national treasure. What seemed like a throwaway festival act has evolved into something much more important, a voice of truth and honesty, cutting through the bull. A consistent and reliable modern-day troubadour, not afraid to speak his mind. Always touring, always writing, recording and releasing music. Playing every festival under the sun and always, always, telling it like it is.

Commenting on working with Ben Lovett, he said: “I have so much respect for Ben. I couldn’t quite believe he said yes when I asked him if he fancied doing another record. I presumed he’d be way too busy, but somehow he managed to find the time.

“I thought he was joking when he said he’d sorted it for us to work in The Church Studios.

“Not only were we in such a legendary space to record, but we also had all of Mumford’s guitars and instruments set up, mic’ed up and ready to go. It might just be the biggest blag I’ve ever pulled. Punching well above my weight.

“The sessions had a really special magic about them and Ben took my songs into new waters. I’m well happy with the record. I can’t wait for people to hear it. I also can’t wait to make another 10 records.”