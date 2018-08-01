Bringing Yorkshire puddings back home at Leeds Festival

York-born Henry Preen has made a name for himself with his highly successful Yorkshire Burrito street food by taking the majestic Yorkshire pudding to giddy heights in London, gaining rave reviews for his simple but genius culinary creation.

This year, he is proud to be making his first appearance at Leeds Festival, bringing the Yorkshire Burrito home!

And what better day to announce these plans than today, Yorkshire Day!

A traditional (northern) Sunday roast with all the trimmings, all wrapped up to be enjoyed on the move, Yorkshire Burrito is perfect for a festival crowd.

With a choice of locally-sourced beef, chicken, pork and produce for vegetarian Yorkshire Burritos, festival-goers will be well fed at the weekend’s festivities.

Henry is incredibly proud to be trading at Leeds Festival for the first time this year.

He said: “I am a huge fan of Leeds Festival and can’t wait to feed Yorkshire pudding burritos to the crowds.

“It’s our first event that we have done back in Yorkshire since we started so we are absolutely buzzing to bring the puds home! We might even have a couple of surprises on the menu...”

Earlier this year, festival headliners Fall Out Boy and The Wombats took part in a unique Yorkshire Burrito Challenge. Band members were challenged to wrap as many Yorkshire Burritos as they could within a minute with Fall Out Boy being the reigning champions to date.

Henry hopes the delicacy will sit well with the people of Leeds Festival as he eyes up a possible move into Leeds to bring the good old Yorkshire pudding back t’north on a more permanent basis!

Tickets for the Leeds Festival are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com