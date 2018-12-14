Celebrate Christmas with Skinny Living

Skinny Living

Warehouse 23, Wakefield, on Friday, December 21.

It’s been a year of ups and downs for the Wakefield band but they’re still in the mood for a Christmas celebration in front of their home crowd. That’s because things are currently looking good for 2019 for the four-piece, who are recording a new EP, so expect a buzzing atmosphere at their ‘Mad Friday Party’.

Support comes from regular collaborators Clean Cut Kid and Wakefield up-and-comers The Jarrs.

Tickets from www.skinnyliving.com, www.warehouse23.co.uk or www.eventbrite.com