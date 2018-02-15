Disco kids No Hot Ashes announce Leeds show

No Hot Ashes bring the indie-disco dominating pop of their ‘Skint Kids Disco’ EP to Leeds’ Lending Room next month.

The Stockport band are currently makes waves in the music world and will be out to show fans in Leeds why with their show on Thursday, March 1.

Recent release ‘Skint Kids Disco’ is winning them more friends after following on where effervescent previous single ‘Eight Till Late’ left off.

Flaunting the band’s mutual love of 70s and 80s funk and disco records, it is a complex concoction of pepped-up percussion, catch-fire chord changes and booty-shaking basslines.

As with the rest of the EP, ‘Skint Kids Disco’ was recorded and mixed at the new Magic Garden studios in Wolverhampton with help from producer and sonic wizard, Gavin Monaghan (The Sherlocks, Jaws, Robert Plant). A tried and tested relationship that clearly works creatively and mutually for both band and producer, No Hot Ashes found themselves bouncing ideas off one another more so than ever in the recording of this particular track.

Another potemntially formidable talent to emerge from the Greater Manchester area in recent times, No Hot Ashes already have a string of infectious singles in their repertoire including ‘Easy Peeler’, ‘Cool Cat’, and ‘Eight Till Late’. With continued support across radio from the likes of BBC 6 Music and Radio X, major support slots with Blossoms, Spring King, The Amazons and Prides around the UK, and major festival appearances the band have already amassed over a million plays on Spotify.

Word is spreading fast, so much so that the band were even asked to perform on hit BBC series ‘The A-Word’.

You can listen to ’Skint Kids Disco’ here and now at:

https://soundcloud.com/no-hot-ashes-2/skint-kids-disco/s-pXAdS

