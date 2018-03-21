Ducking Punches in Leeds to show off heavier sound

East Anglian punk rock quartet Ducking Punches are taking their exciting live show on the road and have lined up an appearance in Leeds next month

The BBC Radio 1 Rock Show aired band will be taking to the stage at The Key Club on Tuesday, April 10.

They will be playing tracks from acclaimed new album ‘Alamort’, which was tracked and mixed at Crooked Rain Studio in Leeds by Bob Cooper (Nai Harvest / Citizen / The Orielles) and further mastered at Sonic Iguana Studio by punk-rock guru Mass Giorgini (Anti-Flag / Rise Against).

‘Alamort’ has seen the band cast off the acoustic roots of Dan Allen’s earlier incarnation of the moniker for an altogether heavier, full band effort.

Clearly in good spirits for the album to finally be out into the world, the punk rockers have released a hilarious new video for current single ‘Distant Shadows’, which you can enjoy HERE

Coming good on their promise for an altogether darker, heavier and more bruising affair, Ducking Punches teased the release of ‘Alamort’ with three adrenaline-laced tracks ‘Sobriety’, ‘Smoking Spot’ and, most recently, ‘Distant Shadows’.

Originally the solo acoustic songs of vocalist and guitarist Dan Allen, Ducking Punches are now a punk / folk / rock quartet. Hailing from Norwich, the band have over 1,000 shows under their belt, including a European tour in 2014 with Frank Turner and Andrew Jackson Jihad, as well as festival sets at Reading and Leeds, Download, Groezrock, FEST and support slots alongside The Hold Steady, The Menzingers, Teenage Bottlerocket, Franz Nicolay and Leatherface.

With three former albums, including their first on XMR, ‘Fizzy Brain’, they’ve collectively cranked the vitality and volume while building melody, texture and drama with violins, gang vocals and amplification, all the while retaining the pace and dynamics that brought Ducking Punches to such live acclaim.