Eighties legend Paul Young plans Wakefield date

Eighties chart topper Paul Young and his special guests China Crisis are currently on tour and will be stopping off at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 next month.

Paul first found success with the party band the Q -Tips before going on to a successful solo career, releasing his debut album No Parlez in 1983 which included his hugeley popular hit singles Wherever I Lay My Hat and Come Back And Stay.

Eddie Lundon and Gary Daly are the founder members of the band China Crisis which started in Kirkby, Merseyside back in 1979.

They found major success in the UK with five Top 40 singles, ten Top 50 singles and three Top 40 albums and hits across Australia, Europe and the Americas.

The band are known for their string of hit singles, including African & White, Christian, Working with Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking.

They’ll be performing these classics and more, alongside tracks from the new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood.

Paul Young and China Crisis will be at Warehouse 23 in Wakefield on March 16.