End of an era for legendary front man Mogg

UFO

Leeds 02 Academy, March 17

With fifty years clocked up and 22 albums on the shelf, legendary UFO lead singer Phil Mogg - the only ever-present in the band - says this anniversary tour will be his last. “This decision has been a long time coming, I’ve considered stepping down at the end of UFO’s previous two tours,” Mogg explains. “I don’t want to call this a farewell tour as I hate that word, but these gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.” So the end of an era for a band that’s more than stood the test of time.

