Epic sounding Manchester band kicking off tour in Leeds

Manchester indie-electro four-piece the Slow Readers Club are kicking off their UK tour with a stop at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday night.

The band have been compared to Interpol and The Killers and are making big waves in their hometown, having already sold out a big show at the Cathedral over there next week.

New album ‘Build A Tower’ is out in May, so Leeds will be getting a sneak peak of the new music first.

Recorded close to home at Edwin Street Recording Studios in Bury and produced by Phil Bulleyment (Gaz Coombes, Dutch Uncles), ‘Build A Tower’ will be the band’s third album and their first with Modern Sky, following the release of their eponymous debut (2011) and Cavalcade (2015), both of which were released independently.

The Slow Readers Club - Aaron Starkie (vocals), Kurtis Starkie (guitar and vocals), James Ryan (bass) and David Whitworth (drums) - have built up a loyal fanbase from extensive touring, culminating recently with sold out shows including Manchester’s 2000 capacity Albert Hall, as well as The Garage and The Borderline in London.

They have received acclaim from the likes of Steve Lamacq, Peter Hook and Eddy Temple Morris, as well as having supported James on their arena tour, and performed at festivals including Isle Of Wight, Festival No.6 and Kendal Calling.