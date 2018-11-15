Evita in centenary year

Evita

Cleckheaton Town Hall from November 20-24

A fabulous production as the centenary year of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society draws to a close. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita needs no introduction. Amy Roche-Sheard (pictured) who is well known for her work as a choreographer, vocal coach, dance teacher and performer, plays Eva Peron in this production. She has worked professionally touring Europe with various orchestras and has performed at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets from www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or by phoning Eileen Feltwell on 01274 877828