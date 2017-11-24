Fine Young Cannibal Roland Gift to play in Wakefield

The charismatic former front man of the Fine Young Cannibals is back in the pop arena with his new self-titled solo album.
He is on tour and will be stopping off at Wakefield’s Warehouse 23 next month.
Gift’s distinguished career has expanded in recent, post-FYC years to include critically-lauded film acting and musical score work.
A great voice never goes out of style, and Gift’s vocal prowess is both timeless and ahead of his time.
For ticket information go to www.warehouse23.co.uk
