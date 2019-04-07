Grammy Award winner Maren Morris set for Leeds date

Grammy award winning US star Maren Morris is bringing her ‘Girl: The World Tour’ to Leeds next month.

O2 Academy on 25th May 2019.

The platinum selling singer-songwriter is gearing up to release a new album in 2019 - the much anticipated follow-up to her smash 2016 debut album ‘Hero’ - and is heading out on a major tour that will bring her to the Leeds O2 Arena on Saturday, May 25.

Maren’s rousing new recording was written by herself and Sarah Aarons (‘The Middle,’ Zedd/Maren Morris/Grey), along with Grammy award-winning songwriter and producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia).

‘Girl,’ is the first music to be released from Morris’s forthcoming 2019 album and follow-up to the 2016 critically acclaimed, RIAA gold-certified album, ‘Hero’.

The 28-year-old Nashville singer/songwriter has quickly established herself with vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences. Armed with talent, honest lyrics and a completely magnetic presence, Morris’ label-debut album, ‘Hero’, released via Columbia Nashville, entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at number one and went to number five on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres.

With this, the Arlington, Texas native became the first artist in the history of Columbia Nashville to open at number one on the Billboard Country Charts with a debut album in the Soundscan era.

Morris’s debut single from the album, ‘My Church,’ set a record at Country radio by having the most chart reporting stations to play a debut single by a country artist with 107 stations the week it hit the airwaves in addition to being certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Second radio single ‘80s Mercedes’ reached platinum status, just before she tied for the most nominations with five at the 50th Annual CMA Awards.

Kicking off 2017, Morris took home the Grammy for best country solo performance for ‘My Church’ at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in addition to having the most nominations for a Country music artist with four to her credit.

In 2018, Maren notched her first number one country radio single for ‘I Could Use A Love Song’ as both the performer and songwriter, when it topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts in January 2018.

In May she took home the trophy for top country female artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

Maren hit the road with Niall Horan on the Flicker World Tour 2018 which spanned across New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA as well as collaborating with electronic house DJ and producer Zedd, along with electronic duo, Grey, for the smash hit, ‘The Middle,’ which spent six weeks at number one at Top 40 Radio and five weeks at number one.

Morris’ own recent single for Country radio, the sassy fan favourite ‘Rich,’ reached number two on the Country radio airplay charts.