Kylie tours to Leeds First Direct Arena: pre-sale tickets from Wednesday

Kylie Minogue, currently on a high with her new track Dancing, will bring her extraordinary creativity as a live performer back to the stage this autumn.

Kylie, who always thrills with her live performances, promises a new extravaganza for this production which will be centered around her new album Golden although of course her amazing back catalogue will be embraced.

She is at Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday October 4.

Tickets for the shows go on sale via www.firstdirectarena.com or over the phone on 0844 248 1585 on Friday March 2 and can also be purchased via Kylie’s own website - http://www.kylie.com.

Kylie fans can take advantage of a special pre-sale on Wednesday February 28.

For info on the presale please see https://kylie.lnk.to/live

Anyone who has pre-ordered the new album will automatically have access to the pre-sale.