Leeds Festival early birds set for extra entertainment

Early birds to this year’s Leeds Festival are in for a treat following local record label Dance To The Radio’s announcement of their specially curated line-up on the Festival Republic stage on the Thursday evening before the event officially starts on Friday, August 24.

Indie pop shoegazers Far Caspian will open the stage followed by the Leeds alt-pop up-and-comer Tallsaint. They will be joined by Cardiff-based Boy Azooga and Anteros who have made waves as ones to watch with their ‘bitter dream pop’.

Headlining are The Blinders, whose dark-edged guitar driven rock have seen them turning a lot of heads and they will close out the stage in style.

With ground-breaking music spanning the hottest names right now in rock, indie, urban, hip-hop and dance plus a stellar line up of comedy, Reading and Leeds will once again be an unmissable festival this summer.

With just four weeks to go to the event Saturday Day tickets for Leeds’ sister event at Reading have completely sold out and music fans are urged to buy their weekend tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment, as even more names are added to the bill.

Excitement for the bank holiday weekend spectacular is growing as Kojey Radical, B. Traits, Kae Kurd and Shazia Mirza are confirmed additions to hit the Alternative Stage.

The Alternative Stage is the destination for all things comedy as well as extra gems of late-night music throughout the weekend and the line-up just got even bigger.

On the tip of every tastemaker’s tongue is British poet and artist Kojey Radical who joins the Transgressive takeover bill, bringing his socially conscious rap and genre defying visual art to the Leeds crowd, as well as Producer, DJ and BBC presenter B. Traits, who is at the forefront of forward-thinking dance music.

Rising star Kae Kurd, known for his astute and uniquely Kurdish comedy, joins the bill, while critically acclaimed Shazia Mirza, previously announced for Reading, adds a Leeds show to her festival offering. Further stage appearances will come from the already announced Harry Hill, Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett, Seann Walsh, Mo Gilligan and more top thought provokers and comedians.

Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco are the main stage headliners at Bramham Park, with tickets are available here.

Weekend camping tickets are £205 + booking fee. Day ticket prices are £69.50 + booking fee.