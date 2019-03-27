Live At Leeds 2019: Timings confirmed for all the acts

Spring has sprung and the festival season is set to get under way soon with the Live At Leeds line-up now complete and the timings confirmed.
Live At Leeds 2019 is a multi-venue festival taking place across a number of venues in Leeds city centre on Saturday, May 4.
Officially named ‘The Best Festival For Emerging Talent’ at the UK Festival Awards this year, in 2019 Live At Leeds will once again be putting its money where its mouth is with a staggering bill of the freshest new bands shaping-up to define the musical landscape for the year ahead.
With a mouth watering selection of more than 100 artists performing at 21 venues, fans can now find out exactly where and when to catch all of their favourite bands at the 2019 edition by downloading the Live At Leeds App here: http://smarturl.it/LIVEATLEEDS19APP
The full venue-by-venue set times and details are also detailed below.
Inviting a stellar cast of acts to the city, chart your way through mammoth headline sets from the likes of the trailblazing Sundara Karma, revered game-changers Metronomy, the Mercury Prize-nominated wordsmith Kate Tempest and man-of-the-moment Tom Grennan and more; while also navigating though an impressive undercard brimful of the brightest faces in the business, which includes: spitting live kings Drenge, the BRIT Award winning Sam Fender, Black Honey, Confidence Man, Swim Deep, Mini Mansions, Dream Wife, The Sherlocks, Goat Girl, Easy Life, whenyoung, Gengahr, Marsicans, VANT, Another Sky, Sports Team, Squid, Gently Tender, Bloxx, Fuzzy Sun, Lauren Aquilina and many, many more.
LIVE AT LEEDS FESTIVAL 2019
- FULL SET TIMES & STAGE SPLITS -
STAGE 1 - BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL
12pm - 12:30pm - Hellos Cosmos
1pm - 1:30pm - Dan D’Lion
2pm - 2:30pm - Upsahl
3pm - 3:30pm - Oli Fox
4pm - 4:30pm - Jesse Jo Stark
5pm - 5:30pm - Millie Turner
6pm - 6:30pm - Jvck James
7pm - 7:30pm - Kwassa
8pm - 8:30pm - Elli Ingram
9pm - 9:30pm - Orla Gartland
10pm -11pm - Lauren Aquilina
STAGE 2 - BRUDENELL MAIN ROOM (DR.MARTENS BOOT ROOM)
12pm - 12:30pm - Tallsaint
1pm - 1:30pm - Childcare
2pm - 2:30pm - Ed The Dog
3pm - 3:30pm - The Jungle Giants
4pm - 4:30pm - Benin City
5pm - 5:30pm - Altopalo
6pm - 6:30pm - Chappaqua Wrestling
7pm - 7:30pm - Fur
8pm - 8:30pm - Another Sky
9pm - 9:30pm - The Murder Capital
10pm - 10:45pm - Indoor Pets
11:15pm - 12am - Easy Life
STAGE 3 - BRUDENELL COMMUNITY ROOM (DR. MARTENS COMMUNITY ROOM)
12:30pm - 1pm - Halfnoise
1:30pm - 2pm - Honey Harper
2:30pm - 3pm - Rachel Chinouriri
3:30pm - 4pm - Swimming Tapes
4:30pm - 5pm - Wooze
5:30pm - 6pm - Bailen
6:30pm - 7pm - Lowly
7:30pm - 8pm - Walt Disco
8:30pm - 9pm - Gently Tender
9:30pm - 10pm - Kawala
10:30pm - 11:15pm - Mini Mansions
STAGE 4 – CHURCH (DANCE TO THE RADIO STAGE)
3:15pm - 4pm - Cavetown
4:30pm - 5pm - Shadowlark
5:30pm - 6pm - The Mysterines
6:30pm - 7pm - Cassia
7:30pm - 8:15pm - Fatherson
8:45pm - 9:30pm - Seafret
10pm - 11pm - The Slow Readers Club
STAGE 5 - THE CHAPEL
12pm - 12:30pm - Tranqua Lite
1pm - 1:30pm - Dancing On Tables
2pm - 2:30pm - The Collier
3pm - 3:30pm - Patawawa
4pm - 4:30pm - Inhaler
5pm - 5:30pm - Swimming Girls
6pm - 6:30pm - Retro Video Club
7pm - 7:30pm - Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
8:15pm - 8:45pm - The Dunts
9:30pm - 10pm - Fuzzy Sun
STAGE 6 - HEADROW HOUSE
12pm - 12:30pm - Barny Fletcher
1pm - 1:30pm - Delilah Montagu
2pm - 2:30pm - Tertia May
3pm - 3:30pm - Aeris Roves
4pm - 4:30pm - Brunswick
5pm - 5:30pm - Mae Muller
6pm - 6:30pm - Le Boom
7pm - 7:30pm - Max Rad
8pm - 8:30pm - Kojaque
9pm - 9:30pm - 404
10pm - 10:30pm - Big Wild
11pm - 11:30pm - Everyone You Know
STAGE 7 - HIFI (YORKSHIRE MUSIC FORUM STAGE)
1:30pm - 2pm - Tall Talker
2:30pm - 3pm - Sea Legs
3:30pm - 4pm - Talkboy
4:30pm - 5pm - Dead Naked Hippies
5:30pm - 6pm - ørmstons
6:30pm - 7pm - Faux Pas
7:30pm - 8pm - The Golden Age Of TV
8:30pm - 9pm - Team Picture
9:30pm - 10:15pm - Menace Beach
STAGE 8 - HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB
12pm - 12:30pm - In Your Prime
1pm - 1:30pm - The Pearl Hearts
2pm - 2:30pm - These New South Whales
3pm - 3:30pm - Kingswood
4pm - 4:30pm - VC Pines
5pm - 5:30pm - Wasuremono
6pm - 6:30pm - Body Type
7pm - 7:30pm - Hotel Lux
8pm - 8:30pm - Squid
9pm - 9:30pm - Average Joe
10pm - 10:30pm - BILK
STAGE 9 - LEEDS BECKETT SU (MOMENTUM STAGE IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE INDEPENDENT)
3:30pm - 4:15pm - Dream Wife
4:45pm - 5:15pm - Gengahr
5:45pm - 6:15pm - Hak Baker
6:45pm - 7:30pm - Elder Island
8pm - 8:45pm - Ibibio Sound Machine
9:30pm - 10:45pm - Kate Tempest
STAGE 10 - LEEDS BECKETT SU STAGE 2 (GIGWISE STAGE)
12pm - 12:30pm - Curb
1pm - 1:30pm - Horror My Friend
2pm - 2:30pm - Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard
3pm - 3:30pm - Wovoka Gentle
4:15pm - 4:45pm - Saltwater Sun
5:15pm - 5:45pm - Heavy Rapids
6:15pm - 6:45pm - Be Charlotte
7:30pm - 8pm - Lion
8:45pm - 9:30pm - Lady Bird
STAGE 11 - LUU STYLUS (NME STAGE)
4pm - 4:45pm - Skinny Living
5:30pm - 6pm - C Duncan
6:30pm - 7:15pm - She Drew The Gun
7:45pm - 8:30pm - Goat Girl
9pm - 9:45pm - Confidence Man
10:30pm - 11:45pm - Metronomy
STAGE 12 - LUU REFECTORY (FARAH STAGE)
4:45pm - 5:30pm - Sea Girls
6pm - 6:30pm - Whenyoung
7pm - 7:45pm - The Academic
8:15pm - 9:15pm - Black Honey
9:45pm - 11:15pm - Tom Grennan
STAGE 12 - NORTHERN GUITARS CAFE BAR
12:30pm - 1pm - Mollie Coddled
1:30pm - 2pm - Trueman
2:30pm - 3pm - Luckie
3:30pm - 4pm - Aaron Smith
4:30pm - 5pm - Tom Joshua
5:30pm - 6pm - Liz Lawrence
6:30pm - 7pm - Tamu Massif
7:30pm - 8pm - Katie Pruitt
8:30pm - 9pm - Ruston Kelly
STAGE 13 - NATION OF SHOPKEEPERS
12pm - 12:30pm - Tamzene
1pm - 1:30pm - Eve Bell
2pm - 2:30pm - Bessie Turner
3pm - 3:30pm - Sam Tompkins
4pm - 4:30pm - James Gillespie
5pm - 5:30pm - Ruthanne
6pm - 6:30pm - Malena Zavala
7pm - 7:30pm - Balcony
8pm - 8:45pm - APRE
STAGE 14 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS (LEEDS FESTIVAL PRESENTS)
3:15pm - 4:15pm - Drenge
4:45pm - 5:30pm - Marsicans
6pm - 6:45pm - Sam Fender
7:15pm - 8:15pm - The Sherlocks
9pm - 10:30pm - Sundara Karma
STAGE 15 - OPORTO (BBC MUSIC INTRODUCING WEST YORKSHIRE STAGE)
12pm - 12:30pm - La Rissa
1pm - 1:30pm - Cruel World
2pm - 2:30pm - Household Dogs
3pm - 3:30pm - Sophie and The Giants
4pm - 4:30pm - Thyla
5pm - 5:30pm - Pizzagirl
6pm - 6:30pm - Lauren Hibberd
7pm - 7:30pm - Far Caspian
8pm - 8:30pm - Zuzu
STAGE 16 - THE KEY CLUB
12pm - 12:30pm - Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam
1pm - 1:30pm - Brand New Friend
2pm - 2:30pm - Saint Agnes
3pm - 3:30pm - DBOY
4pm - 4:30pm - Spielbergs
5pm - 5:30pm Hot Milk
6pm - 6:30pm - Death By Unga Bunga
7pm - 7:30pm - Lice
8pm - 8:45pm - Heavy Lungs
9:15pm - 10pm - Special Guest
11pm - Late - The Garage Club Night - Rock, Metal & Guilty Pleasures
STAGE 17 - THE LENDING ROOM
12pm - 12:30pm - Teeff
1pm - 1:30pm - Ivory Wave
2pm - 2:30pm - Alex Francis
3pm - 3:30pm - Sun Silva
4pm - 4:30pm - Big Society
5pm - 5:30pm - The Skinner Brothers
6pm - 6:30pm - Alligator
7pm - 7:30pm - Wild Youth
8pm - 8:30pm - Sad Boys Club
9pm - 9:30pm - Giant Rooks
10pm - 10:45pm - Larkins
STAGE 18 - THE SOCIAL
12:30pm - 1pm - Green Gardens
1:30pm - 2pm - Sam Wilde
2:30pm - 3pm - Lucas Watt
3:30pm - 4pm - Odina
4:30pm - 5pm - Pip Hall
5:30pm - 6pm - Luvia
6:30pm - 7pm - Beabadobee
7:30pm - 8pm - Archie Faulks
STAGE 19 - THE WARDROBE (DORK STAGE)
12pm - 12:45pm - Vant
1:15pm - 1:45pm - The Hubbards
2:15pm - 2:45pm - Bloxx
3:15pm - 3:45pm - No Hot Ashes
4:15pm - 4:45pm - The Lottery Winners
5:15pm - 5:45pm - Spinn
6:15pm - 6:45pm - Redfaces
7:15pm - 7:45pm - Sports Team
8:15pm - 9pm - The Snuts
9:30pm - 10pm - Swim Deep
11pm - Late - Bigmouth Presents The Official Live At Leeds Aftershow Party
STAGE 20 - THE WARDROBE BAR
12:45pm - 1:15pm - Ferris & Sylvester
1:45pm - 2:15pm - AK Patterson
2:45pm - 3:15pm - Sinead Campbell
3:45pm - 4:15pm - Jake Germain
4:45pm - 5:15pm - Shey Baba
5:45pm - 6:15pm - ADMT
6:45pm - 7:15pm - Jeffe
7:45pm - 8:15pm - John Buckley
9pm - 9:30pm - Matt Bowman
11pm - Late - Bigmouth Presents The Official Live At Leeds Aftershow Party
For further details and ticket information, head to: https://www.liveatleeds.com/