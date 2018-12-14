Love Machine spread the love

Love Machine Christmas Show

Dewsbury Town Hall, Friday, December 21 at 7.30pm

It’s the time of year for giving and the Love Machine are back to share the love throughout the festive period bringing their Christmas Show to Dewsbury Town Hall on December 21.

Show owner and director Wayne Kennedy sold over a million tickets for his Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular Show including several great nights at Dewsbury before deciding to stand down, move on and write his own show.

And like before the emphasis is on fun and great songs in this feel good production.

Wayne invites his audience to take a trip through the years of popular music with many great love related songs

beginning way back with the American Song Book in 1935 and Cole Porter’s “Under My Skin”, which became massively popular thanks to Frank Sinatra.

Time moves on and the production travels through the decades on to the rocking 50s and big hits likes of “Why Do Fools Fall In Love”.

The onset of the 60s brought huge chancges to popular music, an inspirational era which gave the world arguably some of the greatest musicians and songs of all time like “Everlasting Love” and Motown blockbuster “Aint No Mountain High Enough”. And onto the “Love Train” as the ride continues into the 70s with stacks more favouirites.

For their festive production Love Machine embrace iconic Christmas songs too with classics like Let It Snow, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, White Christmas, Santa Baby and stacks more interspersed throughout the show. It looks certain to be a fun night out.

For further information check out the website www.lovemachineshow.co.uk

lTickets are available online from Dewsbury Town Hall at https://tickets.kirkless.gov.uk or you can call the box office on 01484 225 755.