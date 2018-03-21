More names added to exciting Slam Dunk line-up

Continuing its reputation as the best festival for pop-punk fans and rock revellers alike, Slam Dunk Festival 2018 is thrilled to unveil even more names to the already strong May Bank Holiday weekend bill.

Moose Blood, As It Is, The Dangerous Summer, Woes, King Prawn, Guttermouth, Templeton Pek, Astroid Boys, Brutality Will Prevail, The Devil Wears Prada and Loathe are all set to join co-headliners Jimmy Eat World and Good Charlotte for a display of all things alternative!

Mixing a classic British indie sound with trademark American emo, Moose Blood won over thousands upon thousands of fans with their debut full-length ‘I’ll Keep You In Mind From Time To Time’, produced by Beau Burchell (The Bronx/Senses Fail).

Taking the pop-punk world by storm since their inception, As It Is are consistently reaching new heights. Beginning life on internet message boards posted by vocalist and Minnesota native Patty Walters looking to start a pop-punk band, the Brighton band have proved their unique sound as well as their evident chemistry with the release of masterful albums ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ and ‘Okay.’.

These prominent records have led As It Is to soaring success, sharing the stage with the likes of Sum-41 and Neck Deep and rightly garnering cult adoration around the globe, and their appearance at Slam Dunk Festival will be no different.

Marking their first festival appearance since their reunion, beloved emo rock band The Dangerous Summer will be returning to Slam Dunk Festival in May. Forming in Maryland, USA in 2006, the then-fledgling quartet caught the attention of Hopeless Records which would become the label home of their debut studio album ‘Reach For The Sun’ and sophomore follow up ‘War Paint’.

After breaking hearts by announcing their disbandment in 2014, The Dangerous Summer have since revealed their reunion and subsequent return to the stage as well as plans to release new music - which will no doubt be teased at Slam Dunk.

Delivering a fresh twist on UK pop-punk, Edinburgh natives and Rude Records scholars Woes will take to the Slam Dunk Festival stages to delight audiences with their individualistic coarse group vocals and bouncing choruses as found on fan-favourites such as ‘Winter Sun’ and ‘Worst Friend’.

Stalwarts of the ska punk scene, London’s very own King Prawn are set to deliver an energetic display of their trademark Wildstyle sound that took them to soaring heights in early 2000s. Also set to recapture raw punk-rock raucousness at Slam Dunk Festival, are legendary Californian mob Guttermouth.

Hailing from Birmingham, Templeton Pek have earned their punk credentials sharing stages with The Offspring, Rise Against, Bad Religion, Sum 41, NOFX, Alkaline Trio, Lagwagon, Millencolin - to name a few, and are poised to deliver a masterclass in all things punk.

Making their debut at Slam Dunk Festival in 2016, Welsh grime-punk mob Astroid Boys will return to the festival, armed with chaotic anthems from their debut studio album ‘Broke’.

Self-proclaimed South Wales kings, Brutality Will Prevail are arguably one of the most fundamental bands of UK hardcore. Set to cause a major scene at this year’s Slam Dunk with their decade-spanning discography, loaded with riffs, the Welsh mob have earned their place as scene stalwarts.

Since their formation in 2005, The Devil Wears Prada have consistently proved themselves as the world’s most vehement metalcore act. Delivering not one, but several iconic studio albums - all packed with fiercely passionate anthems that go against the grain and serving staggering live shows around the globe, the Ohio-natives appearance at Slam Dunk Festival will be a standout of weekend when they bring beloved tracks ‘Dez Moines’ and ‘Worldwide’ to the Impericon stage.

Mixing tearing metalcore and blistering post-punk, Liverpool’s very own Loathe are also among the latest additions to Slam Dunk Festival, set to appear on the Impericon stage. Following the release of their debut studio album ‘The Cold Sun’ and split EP with Sharptone Records label mates Holding Absence, the ferocious quintet are certainly ones to watch over the bank holiday weekend.

In its biggest line-up to date, Slam Dunk Festival 2018 is set to play host to an unparalleled exhibition of pop-punk movers and shakers as it welcomes blistering performances from co-headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World, reunion exclusives from Thursday (UK exclusive) and The Audition (worldwide exclusive) as well as highly anticipated sets from the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, PVRIS, Taking Back Sunday, Creeper, Every Time I Die, Sleeping With Sirens and many more.

The festival takes place across various venues in Leeds city centre on Saturday, May 26.

Tickets are available from http://slamdunkmusic.com/