More top music at Wakefield Jazz

Nicola Farnon Trio

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on Friday, Feb 1.

Nicola Farnon is a remarkable jazz musician combining double bass with an enchanting singing voice. The trio’s musical arrangements are all her own plus some melodic and extremely catchy originals thrown in for good measure. With Nicola’s trio you get a lot of musical talent that manages to pack a mighty punch for a seemingly small outfit. Between them they cover vocals, double bass, piano, sax, drums and percussion.

Piero Tucci is a wonderfully talented player equally at home on the piano keys as he is on the saxophone. Phil Johnson’s intense and propulsive drumming always allows the overall song to shine through. Nicola Farnon manages to combine her exceptional talents of singing and playing bass with a delightfully original and very inclusively warm and witty performance. On Friday February 1 these three musicians will combine to give a sparkling performance that will startle Wakefield’s audience with their genuine love of music and melody.

First Set 8.30pm. Tickets: Online at www.wakefieldjazz.org or join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.

lTonight’s show (Jan 25) is with The Julian Siegel Quartet.