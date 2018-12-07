Musicals magic from four West End stars

Masters of the House

Theatre Royal Wakefield, Saturday, February 9 at 7.30pm

Don’t miss this musical feast featuring former stars from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals, performing together in concert.

The show is constantly being updated with songs carefully selected from over eight decades of popular musical theatre, including favourites such as Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop of Horrors), Oh What A Circus (Evita), Defying Gravity (Wicked), Tell Me It’s Not True (Blood Brothers) and some wonderful show medleys. A spectacular journey through the world of musical theatre… Two hours of your favourite songs in one night performed by the cream of West End performers. The Masters of The House have been performing all over the UK, Europe, the Middle East and around the world for 16 years, entertaining audiences in theatres and concert halls to critical acclaim. This wonderful evening culminates in their incredible tribute to probably the most popular musical of all time, Les Misérables.With just their four superb voices and their amazing band, The Masters of The House succeed in recreating a spine-tingling, emotive tribute fitting of this great musical. You can’t beat the real thing and this IS the real thing! The West End comes to you! Beg, steal or borrow to get a ticket!

Tickets from 01924 211311

A Christmas Carol

Leeds Playhouse Pop Up Theatre until January 19

From old cobbled streets to extravagant festive feasts, Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas in Leeds Playhouse’s magical A Christmas Carol. Spine-tingling, heart-warming and full of yuletide spirit, the production plays until January 19 and a staggering 19,000 tickets have already been sold.

Tickets: 0113 213 7700