New Australian star Olympia set to make her Leeds debut

Exciting new Australian talent Olympia is heading for these shores and set to make her Leeds gig debut next month.

The singer-songwriter has been announced as special guest for the Julia Jacklin tour, which includes a date at the Belgrave Music Hall on Wednesday, April 3.

Olympia has become big news in her home country with Australian Music Prize & ARIA nominations to her name and is just beginning to break over here. On the back of the laser sharp pop of new single ‘Shoot To Forget’ she is preparing to play her first UK dates and will debut new tracks off her upcoming record, alongside revisiting old favourites from debut ‘Self Talk’.

Olympia made a huge impression with 2016’s ‘Self Talk’ and new track ‘Shoot To Forget’ is a powerful statement of what we can look forward to from this intriguing artist in the year ahead.

The track draws on a range of ideas to explore the notion of cultural amnesia, of moving forward by forgetting led initially through the eyes of a photographer who ‘shoots to forget’. The single was co-produced with longtime collaborator Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, DZ Deathrays, DMAs).

Already 2019 is lining up to be a huge year for the artist, following on from the highly acclaimed first album and arresting live show across Australia and the UK, Olympia is announcing signing with UK label Opposite Number Records (Lowtide, H.Grimace), Coda Agency, UK (Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers) and Paradigm Agency, US/CA (Coldplay, Flume).

Tickets for Olympia’s show with Julia Jacklin are available from: www.olympiamusic.com.au