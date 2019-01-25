Blake - Movies and Musicals

Huddersfield Town Hall, March 10

With their latest album going straight into the charts at number one (they’ve sold over a million since they started in 2007) , Blake stand out as Britain’s number one harmony group. For over 10 years they have performed classical, opera and crossover and given them a beautiful unique sound. 2019’s exclusive new tour will see them perform music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies. This includes work by Morricone, Barry, Bernstein and Bizet.

Tickets from 01484 225755.