Protest singer Okeefe set to sing for Leeds crowd

Striking UK/US troubadour Josh Okeefe is heading to Leeds for a show next month.

The outspoken protest singer following in the footsteps of the likes of Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie will be performing tracks from his upcoming album, including the moving ‘Grenfell Tower Fire’, when he appears at the Brudenell Social Club along with Lindi Ortega on Saturday, June 9.

The aspiring singer-songwriter from England via Tennessee will be supporting Lindi at a string of UK dates, kicking off at Sheffield’s The Leadmill on June 5.

Turning heads with his first tour of the UK last summer, Josh returns following a year of near constant travelling across the US and omnipresently performing with artists across the Nashville scene at noteworthy spots like Layla’s and Roberts Western World on Lower Broadway where he could be seen either taking centre stage or playing the harmonica for someone else.

On his ongoing quest to pen songs founded on substance, the last year has seen Josh notably put in emotional performances at Grenfell Tower’s Wall of Truth (a public space collating first hand accounts, facts, testimonies and statements created by and for members of the community affected), as well as performing at a gathering for Black Lives in Tennessee; both of which have been hard-hitting and inspirational new chapters in Josh’s own living songbook.

Often compared to the likes of Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, Okeefe is a worthy bearer of the torch lit by such folk legends who have gone before him. Like his heroes, he is an artist who prefers to let the songs do the talking, an enigmatic character with a penchant for the unpredictable. So what can we expect from Josh’s upcoming visit then?

“Who knows?” says Josh. “We will have to wait and see. One thing I do know is that there ain’t nothing better than playing music for folks, especially in the UK.”

With rumours of a new album in the works it seems the singer is keeping his cards close to chest for the time being, our only taster of what may appear on the record Josh’s incredibly moving ‘Grenfell Tower Fire’ video that emerged online earlier this year and as yet unreleased track ‘I Won’t Let You Down’ (as seen on his GemsOnVHS session).

However, those who have already seen Josh performing in the flesh from his former visits here will know to expect an stripped back acoustic set with an electric atmosphere, supercharged by Josh’s emotive songcraft.

WATCH ‘I WON’T LET YOU DOWN’ (GEMSONVHS SESSION) HERE