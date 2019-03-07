Rap star Dave among 70 acts added to 2019 Leeds Festival line-up

More acts have been added to the 2019 Leeds Festival line-up, including fast rising rap star Dave.

Organisers have added 70 more acts to the bill for this summer’s event taking place over the August Bank Holiday at Bramham Park.

The 1975, Post Malone, Foo Fighters and Twenty One Pilots have previously been announced as the main headliners, but more names and stage headliners have been confirmed today.

Rapper Dave will be headlining the BBC Radio One Stage, while Counterfeit will return to Leeds with a Main Stage slot. Emo band Mayday Parade have also been added to the Main Stage line-up.

The BBC Radio One Stage will see performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Sea Girls, The Faim, Clairo, King Princes, Roddy Ricch, DJ Dillon Francis, Dimension and Jaguar Skills.

Ghostemane will headline The Pit Stage alongside Of Mice & Men, PUP, Blood Youth, Hot Milk and Fidlar.

Internet sensation Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, meanwhile, will headline the Festival Republic Stage, where Basement and Anteros will also play.

Headlining the BBC 1Xtra Stage will be Dappy and joining him are South London rapper Loski and grime star Tion Wayne.

Other acts added to the bill are Æ MAK, Aitch, Anti Up, Bad Child, Bakar, Belako, Black Honey, Blade Brown, Boston Manor, Brunswick, Cemetery Sun, DaniLeigh, Deno Driz, DJ Target, Dream State, Dreamers, Everyone You Know, Georgia, Higher Power, Himalayas, James Organ, Jeremy Zucker, Just Banco, K-Trap, Kenny Allstar, Maleek Berry, Masicka, Mella Dee, Mini Mansions, Moontower, MTRNICA, Muzzy, Night Riots, Ocean Alley, Paris, Patent Pending, Pip Blom, Press Club, Prospa, Puppy, SAINt JHN, Smokeasac, The Snuts, Sophie and the Giants, Sports Team, Stand Atlantic, SWMRS, Teddy, Tiffany Calver, Tommy Genesis, TrueMendous, VALERAS, White Reaper, and Zuzu.

The Leeds Festival 2019 takes place from Friday, August 23 to Sunday August 25 2019. Tickets are available from www.readingandleedsfestival.com