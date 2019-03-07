Red Rum Club bring their spaghetti western rock ’n’ roll to Leeds

Red Rum Club bring their acclaimed new album ‘Matador’ to Leeds this month.

Purveyors of a uniquely “Tarantino-inspired”, spaghetti-western flavoured sound that marries mariachi brass to indie rock’n’roll, these desperados from Liverpool have been picking up glowing reviews for their debut album, which surfaced in January.

Signed to the Modern Sky UK label (The Blinders / Calva Louise), the sextet have already picked up supporters in Steve Lamacq (BBC 6Music), Ross Buchanon (Radio X) and Janice Long (BBC Wales) and will hit the road with new album in tow this month.

They will be appearing at the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds, on Saturday, March 16.

With lyrics taut with all the grittiness of a high-noon drama and soundscapes bristling with the arid atmosphere of a cactus-studded panorama, Red Rum Club debut album ‘Matador’ takes the listener to a world of spaghetti western rock’n’roll like no other.

Packed with swashbuckling song narratives, gripping guitar lines and the trumpeting trademarks worthy of Tarantino’s finest film scores, ‘Matador’ lassoes the listener with 10 potently original tracks gleaming with widescreen ambition.

From its Bandito blues to its Alamo allegro, the intrepid originality and knowing sense of adventure of this sextet’s outlaw oeuvre are sure to have you hooked.

‘Matador’ was recorded at the infamous Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, with added production assistance from Chris Taylor.