Reel Big Fish and The Audition among names added to Slam Dunk line-up

The 2018 Slam Dunk Festival is shaping up to be one of the music events of the year following news that more names for the almighty alternative extravaganza have been added.

Emo-rock heartthrobs The Audition, ska masters Reel Big Fish, the highly-revered Goldfinger and fast-rising pop-punk undergrads Roam will all be heading to Leeds for the May bank holiday event.

Responsible for singalong pop-rock hybrid hits such as ‘Warm Me Up’, ‘Approach The Bench’, and ‘Don’t Be So Hard’ that soundtracked endless summers, Chicago-based The Audition will be gracing the Slam Dunk stages in a worldwide reunion exclusive.

In a highly-teased and highly-anticipated return, The Audition will be making their first live appearance in six years at the UK’s ultimate pop-punk weekender in May.

The original line-up consisting of Danny Stevens (vocals), Seth Johnson (guitar), Ryan O’Connor (drums), Joe Lussa (bass) and Tim Klepek (guitar) will all be on stage together for the first time together in nearly 10 years - a sight fans will be desperate to witness.

Danny Stevens said: “We couldn’t more excited to be coming back to Slam Dunk Festival.

“We were part of the festival in the early years and the Slam Dunk shows and club nights in Leeds before that. To have our first show together as this group in nearly 10 years is really something special.”

A treasured staple of the ska scene, Reel Big Fish will be returning to the festival after a series of raucous Slam Dunk performances, always guaranteed to unite festival fans in unbridled and enthusiastic singalongs.

Armed with an arsenal of anthems such as ‘Sell Out’, ‘Cheer Up’ and ‘Beer’, the Californian trumpet troupe will no doubt bring the party atmosphere.

Marking another big addition to the festival, the godfather of pop-punk John Feldmann will be bringing the unstoppable Goldfinger to Slam Dunk so not to miss out infectious ska and pop punk magic.

British pop-punk frontrunners Roam will mark their unstoppable rise with an appearance at this year’s festival, bringing the tracks that made their sophomore release ‘Great Heights & Nosedives’ to life with an incredible live performance that has catapulted them around the globe.

In the biggest line-up to date, Slam Dunk Festival 2018 will also see pop-punk titans Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World perform in highly-anticipated co-headline sets. In addition, PVRIS, Twin Atlantic, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Taking Back Sunday, Creeper, Thursday, Every Time I Die, Counterparts, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Crown The Empire, Real Friends and so many more to be announced will make Slam Dunk Festival 2018 a great place to be this summer.

Tickets on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkmusic.com/ - cost £49 or £55 including the infamous afterparty. All subject to booking fees.