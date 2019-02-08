She Drew The Gun bring their ‘Revolution of the Mind’ to Leeds

Having recently completed a UK tour supporting The Coral, She Drew The Gun will hit the road this month for an extensive headline tour, which includes a date in Leeds.

Following the release of their second album, ‘Revolution Of The Mind’, the Merseyside quartet kick off their tour with a sold out date in Manchester before appearing at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on Thursday, February 21.

For what to expect, you can watch the video for She Drew The Gun’s current, 6Music A-Listed single ‘Something For The Pain’ here.

The stylish black & white video was produced and directed by Johnny Gregory and shot in Liverpool while the song has a winning melody and a sound not unlike that of The Coral.

Unsurprisingly then that She Drew The Gun’s latest album, ‘Revolution Of Mind’, - the follow-up to 2016 debut ‘Memories Of Another Future’, which contained the BBC 6Music playlisted singles ‘Poem’, ‘Pit Pony’, ‘Since You Were Not Mine’ and ‘No Hole In My Head’ - has been produced by The Coral’s James Skelly at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios.

On the new single, Louisa Roach, She Drew The Gun’s frontwoman, guitarist and songwriter said: “The song is about a conversation with a refugee set in the future.

“At the point where the refugee crisis has become so big and automation so ubiquitous, that what is left of the first world finally make the decision to become a people rather than profit based society, one that treats everybody as citizens giving them their basic needs.

“In the video we played with the idea of that future exchange using ‘Jenny Holzer’ style text art to create a narrative and dancers to represent the conversation.”