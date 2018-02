International Chamber Season

The Venue, Leeds College of Music, March 6 at 7.30pm

The Gould Piano Trio, is joined by acclaimed soprano Ilona Domnich to perform music by two Great Russian composers: Shostakovich and Rachmaninov for the final concert in this season’s International Chamber Season: Russia in Revolution. The Gould Piano Trio is regularly heard on BBC Radio 3 performing a surprisingly broad range of repertoire.

Tickets: 0113 376 0318