The Skids

Warehouse 23, December 7

Formed in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline, The Skids went on to become one of the most successful bands emerging from the New Wave/Punk era of the late 1970s. Supported by John Peel their single ‘Into the Valley’ reached the UK Top Ten in early 1979 with more success to follow with the seminal album Sweet Suburbia. The band briefly reformed in 2007 to celebrate 30 years and now are out on the road again to celebrate their 40th.