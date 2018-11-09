Slade in Wakefield to say Merry Xmas Everybody

Slade

Warehouse 23, Wakefield, December 28

It’s 45 years since they recorded one of the most iconic Christmas pop songs of all time but Slade are coming to Wakefield on December 28 to wish a Merry Xmas Everybody. Without doubt one of the most exciting bands to come out of Great Britain in the past 50 plus years. With their unique blend of perfect pop-rock ‘n’ roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, and no less than 23 Top-20 singles of which six were No-1 smash hits....plus six smash albums, Slade have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world. While Noddy Holder and bassist Jim Lea went their own ways Dave Hill and Don Powell continue to tour with other musicians inviting people to Cum on Feel the Noize. Throughout the 70s, Slade became one of Europe’s biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America and other parts of the world. Slade’s catalogue of hits are synonymous with the era:- Take Me Bak ‘Ome, Mama We’er All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize, Gudbye T’ Jane and of course that big Christmas number one, along with the many others provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and are still today, heavily featured on any retrospective of the time. This is a definite date for your diary, Slade are back for Christmaaaas!

Tickets:seetickets.com/event/slade/warehouse23/1248413