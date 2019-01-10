The music of Roy Orbison

Barry Steele - The Roy Orbison Show

Dewsbury Town Hall, January 26.

Originally scheduled for December 1, brilliant Roy Orbison tribute Barry Steele finally gets his show on the road at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Orbison, of course, was the man with the sunglasses and the black suit who delivered some of the world’s darkest and most emotional ballads before his untimely death in 1988. Yet Texas-born Orbison remains one of the most distinctive looking, and sounding performers of modern music. Barry Steele takes the role of the great man in The Roy Orbison Story. He comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for the Big O.

Now he is set to put the rock back into ‘Roy Orbison’ as he commemorate the legend in The Roy Orbison Story.

The show is an upbeat and contemporary slant on Orbison’s legacy, as Barry Steele and Friends take audiences on a musical journey from the early Sun years right through to the late 1980s, when Orbison was experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity and worked with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and others including super group the Traveling Wilburys alongside former Beatle George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne. So get ready for a night of solid gold 60s hits and 80s contemporary genius as the Roy Orbison Story celebrates the musical legacy of The Big O. The production also features original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and showcases elements of the Hologram Tour alongside chart busting hits originally made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group and The Traveling Wilburys. Barry Steele has been stunning audiences with his uncanny ability to recreate the vocal talents of Orbison, winning rave reviews across the globe. His vocal talents are quite simply ‘True Identikit Brilliance.’

For tickets go to https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk