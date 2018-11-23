Roy Orbison Story 30 Special

Dewsbury Town Hall, December 1 at 7.30pm

This first rate tribute show rather poignantly happens just five days short of the 30th anniversary of Roy Orbison’s untimely death aged just 52. But there will be only musical celebration in this show as Barry Steele pays the ultimate tribute to one of the finest performers ever. Orbison was the man with the sunglasses and the black suit who delivered some of the world’s darkest and most emotional ballads. Yet the Texan born musician has remained one of the most distinctive looking, and sounding performers in modern music. Barry Steele comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for the Big O. Now he is set to put the rock back into ‘Roy Orbison’ as he commemorates this legend in ‘The Roy Orbison Story’ In Concert.

Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold 60s hits and 80s contemporary genius as the Roy Orbison Story celebrates the musical legacy of The Big O. The production also features original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and showcases elements of the orchestration with new albums alongside chart busting hits originally made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group and a stunningly brilliant accolade as the whole cast comes together to pay homage to the original super group The Traveling Wilburys.

Barry Steele has been stunning audiences with his uncanny ability to recreate the vocal talents of the legendary Roy Orbison, winning rave reviews across the globe. His tribute show is quite simply ‘True Identikit Brilliance.’

Expect almost identicle renditions of songs like Pretty Woman, Crying, Only the Lonely, Dream Baby, I Drove All Night and You Got It, the hit he had with the Traveling Wilburys.

For tickets tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/search/dewsbury