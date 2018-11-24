Theatre Of Hate prepare to play in Leeds

Theatre Of Hate bring their ‘Sensou’ tour to Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on Friday (November 30).

The post-punk band from the early 1980s have resurfaced in recent years to play some special shows and are out and about again on tour, planning to bring the memories flooding back at gigs like the one planned at the Brudenell.

In 1980, Kirk Brandon formed Theatre Of Hate from the ashes of heralded punk band The Pack. Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John “Boy” Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

Theatre Of Hate’s debut double-A-side single, “Legion”/”Original Sin”, topped the independent chart in 1980 and “Westworld”, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks.

The single taken from the album, “Do You Believe In The Westworld?” has become an anthem and is still widely played in clubs and on international radio, as well as featuring on numerous compilation albums.

Supporting the likes of The Clash and Ian Dury led to Theatre Of Hate headlining major venues across the UK and Northern Europe.

Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan forward to form Spear Of Destiny, but the band has come alive again in recent times.

Having been asked by John Curd to join The Damned for a massive show at London’s infamous Roundhouse in December 2014 the band once again joined the fray. A short set of dates around the London anchor show attracted rave reviews, as did a six night sold out run in December 2014.

In 2015 the band played two short jaunts across the UK in April and December and both sets of dates wowed large crowds.

During touring in 2014 and 2015 the band constantly recorded at Oxygen Studios in Manchester, the first new studio album in 30 plus years was complete and released via a private pledge. ‘Kinshi’ was released on October 14, 2016 and contained 12 brand new songs.

For their latest tour, Kirk, Stan and John will be joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas (New Model Army) on guitar and Chris Bell (Hugh Cornwall) on drums to pay homage to the iconic TOH sound.