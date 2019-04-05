Tickets on sale for Pixies date at 02 Academy in Leeds

In tandem with a new studio album being released in the autumn Pixies are embarking on a UK tour which will visit Leeds in September.

Taking in 33 cities in 16 countries across Europe, tickets are now on sale.

As has been Pixies’ long-time custom to thwart ticket scalping and put face-value tickets directly into the hands of their fans, the band will be implementing as much anti-scalping and anti-secondary resale measures as possible.

Purchases will be limited to four tickets, and the buyer’s name will be attached to those tickets.

Pixies want to caution their fans that if a ticket is being sold for more than its face value, or if a ticket is found to be on sale anywhere other than www.pixiesmusic.com or links designated on the band’s website, it will be invalid, at risk of being canceled, and will be resold to a fan at the correct price.

For those fans who purchase tickets and are then unable to attend, they can resell their tickets at face value only via Twickets, the fan-to-fan secure ticket trading platform.

With no nightly set list for the tour, the band are rehearsing 90 songs from all points of their career as well as introducing songs from the new album. Pixies’ as yet untitled upcoming album was recorded last December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, New York with producer Tom Dalgety.

This will be the band’s second album since naming Paz Lenchantin the permanent bassist, and the eighth overall studio recording for Pixies.

They play O2 Academy, Leeds, on September 17. For ticket information go to www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academyleeds