West End comes to Cleckheaton

Beyond the Barricade

Cleckheaton Town Hall on Friday, November 30

Recreating original West End/Broadway musical hit songs with amazing authenticity, Beyond the Barricade is made up of a cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables in the West End. This blockbusting two hour show, starring the wonderful voices of Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Poppy Tierney and Katie Leeming, has delighted audiences throughout the UK, mainland Europe, Asia and New Zealand for nearly two decades and has established itself as one of the nation’s favourite musical theatre concerts. Beyond the Barricade presents exciting concert portrayals of the greatest songs in musical theatre, all performed entirely live by some of the best musical performers working today, featuring songs from Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton plus others and ending in a spectacular finale from, what else, Les Miserables. Andy Reiss and David Fawcett, devised ‘Beyond the Barricade’ after appearing in the Manchester and London casts of Les Misérables. David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in both the Manchester and London productions, and Andy played most of the male characters, including Enjolras and Valjean, and still remains the only person to take on the job of being the show’s Resident Director and perform at the same time.

Joining Andy and David on stage is Katie Leeming and Poppy Tierney. Katie joined ‘Beyond the Barricade’ after playing the lead role of Eponine in the West End production of Les Miserables. Katie also appeared with the Les Miserables cast on the televised Classical Brit awards and the Royal Variety Show, as well as an ensemble vocalist in the Les Miserables movie. Poppy played Cosette in Les Miserables on the UK Tour and in the West End.

Tickets can be bought from 01484 225755.