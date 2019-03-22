Who’s that knocking at the green door?

Whole Lotta Shakin’ - Tribute to Shakin’ Stevens

Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Saturday, April 6

The award-winning “Whole lotta Shakin’ - The Shakin’ Stevens Story” was voted the Best Tribute Show in 2017 by The National Tribute Awards and recently showcased on BBC1’s prime time Saturday night show “Even Better than the Real Thing” hosted by Paddy Mc Guinness. It stars Rebel Dean (West End, London Palladium, That’ll be the Day) with a full live four piece band and projection screen and also includes Europe’s top Bonnie Tyler Tribute Chloe Hooper. The first half is the narrated story of Shaky’s rise to fame from 1969 including hits made famous by Elvis, Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry, Dave Edmunds, Ritchie Valens and Bonnie Tyler’s smash hits of the 70’s , Lost in France and It’s a Heartache. The second half is a full concert based on Stevens’ - who is now 71 - 40 hits (including the famous denims and pink jacket) as would have been seen during the late 80s including - Green Door, This Ole House, Oh Julie, You Drive Me Crazy plus Bonnie Tylers hits of the 80s Total Eclipse of the Heart and many more. The show ends with Shaky and Bonnie’s massive hit Rockin Good Way which reached number five in 1984. Rebel Dean is probably best known as an actor for his six years as a rock ‘n’ roll porter on BBC1’s Casualty in the 1990s, Only Fools and Horses, Hollyoaks and other TV shows. “I have performed in West Yorkshire in various other shows (That’ll Be The Day, Rockin’ on Heavens Door) over the years so its great to be coming back with “Whole Lotta Shakin,” he says. “The people really know how to have a good time there and we have some long standing friends in the area. So if you’ve ever wondered what’s behind the Green Door, now is your chance to find out.”

For tickets call 01977 664566 and for more about the show go to www.wholelottashakin.co.uk